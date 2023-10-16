VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) is Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s Largest Position

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. cut its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,010 shares during the period. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF comprises about 12.8% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. owned about 13.09% of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF worth $15,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSMV. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 45,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VSMV traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $39.98. 460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,140. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $35.80 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0863 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th.

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

