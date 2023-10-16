VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) is Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s Largest Position

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2023

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. cut its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMVFree Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,010 shares during the period. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF comprises about 12.8% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. owned about 13.09% of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF worth $15,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSMV. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 45,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VSMV traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $39.98. 460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,140. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $35.80 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.79.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0863 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th.

About VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV)

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.