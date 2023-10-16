Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 834 Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. reduced its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust comprises about 0.9% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. owned about 0.15% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 300.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 539.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $198,000.

OUNZ stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.59. The company had a trading volume of 438,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,195. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $18.84. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $19.94.

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

