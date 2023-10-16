Wayfinding Financial LLC Sells 1,110 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Wayfinding Financial LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wayfinding Financial LLC owned 0.51% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPSE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,137,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,588,000 after purchasing an additional 49,428 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,125,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,112,000 after acquiring an additional 39,211 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 516,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,588,000 after acquiring an additional 112,372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 483,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 465,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,077,000 after purchasing an additional 194,622 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPSE traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $38.90. 4,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,315. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.13. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $36.63 and a 52-week high of $43.67. The company has a market capitalization of $392.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

