Wayfinding Financial LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 1.4% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wayfinding Financial LLC owned 0.12% of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.82. 57,946 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.02.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

