Wayfinding Financial LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF makes up about 1.0% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $607,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 161,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,030,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,523,000 after purchasing an additional 164,261 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 789.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 259,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,250,000 after buying an additional 230,414 shares in the last quarter.

BATS BBIN traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $51.73. The company had a trading volume of 46,740 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.38.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

