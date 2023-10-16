JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA) Shares Bought by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,737,390,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 117.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000.

BATS JEMA traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $34.49. The company had a trading volume of 15,490 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average is $36.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.64.

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

