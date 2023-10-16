Wayfinding Financial LLC Has $500,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wayfinding Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $489.19.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LMT traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $438.40. The stock had a trading volume of 713,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,937. The firm has a market cap of $110.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $392.14 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.07%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

