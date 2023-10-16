12,767 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Acquired by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 1,768.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 14,745 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EBND traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,582. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.85. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $21.83.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

