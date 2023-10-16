Tiaa Fsb Boosts Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,047,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $303,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,980,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 34,831,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,560,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058,263 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $237,347,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,006,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,380 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,347,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,667. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.76. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

