Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,493,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $988,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $213,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $6,817,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $281.73. 126,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,065. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $280.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.92. The company has a market cap of $92.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $206.72 and a one year high of $295.07.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

