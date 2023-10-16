BMS Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,286 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,353,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in AstraZeneca by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 58,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 11.4% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 7.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.41. 1,869,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,767,765. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.81. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $53.52 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The company has a market capitalization of $208.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZN

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.