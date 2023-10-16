BMS Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,561 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 131.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 139.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ANET. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.40.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $6.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $196.48. The company had a trading volume of 354,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,180. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.28. The firm has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.72 and a 1-year high of $198.70.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total value of $2,390,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,748,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,501,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total value of $2,390,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,748,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,501,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 25,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total transaction of $4,540,933.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,831.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,208 shares of company stock valued at $27,269,432 in the last three months. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

