Sapphire Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $13.70 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $13.70 million and $2,535.55 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sapphire has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,581.01 or 0.05633168 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00033335 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00023543 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00011234 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,511,036,420 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,447,797 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

