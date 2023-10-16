iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Evergreen Advisors LLC

Evergreen Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 5.4% of Evergreen Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Evergreen Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,362,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,893,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IJR stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.89. 1,174,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,908,832. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.76 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.20.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Stories
