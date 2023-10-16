Raymond James Raises Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $165.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.14% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.43.

Progressive stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.94. The company had a trading volume of 307,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,136. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.68 and a 200-day moving average of $133.75. Progressive has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $156.98. The firm has a market cap of $91.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progressive will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,155,730.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,371 shares of company stock worth $8,464,936 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Progressive by 97,906.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after purchasing an additional 371,725,263 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,918,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,813,550,000 after buying an additional 1,019,643 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,774,286,000 after buying an additional 254,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,956,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,303,427,000 after acquiring an additional 560,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Progressive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,736,980,000 after acquiring an additional 87,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

