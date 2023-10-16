Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Position Lifted by Evergreen Advisors LLC

Evergreen Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,139,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 39.1% of Evergreen Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Evergreen Advisors LLC owned about 0.48% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $110,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.72. 196,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,778. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.68 and a 12 month high of $53.71. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.35.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

