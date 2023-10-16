F M Investments LLC Invests $207,000 in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Novartis by 252.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $96.83. 295,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,629. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $75.38 and a twelve month high of $105.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

