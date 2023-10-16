Evergreen Advisors LLC Purchases 14,870 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Evergreen Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,870 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 11.5% of Evergreen Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Evergreen Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $32,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.36. The stock had a trading volume of 803,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,514,537. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.37 and a 52 week high of $81.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.32.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
