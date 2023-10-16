BMS Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Paychex by 254.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

Paychex Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.37 and a 200-day moving average of $115.03. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

