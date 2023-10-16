BMS Financial Advisors LLC Sells 278 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 98,608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,883,117,000 after buying an additional 96,674,131 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 104,159.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,269,000 after purchasing an additional 696,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,527,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock traded up $13.11 on Monday, reaching $640.77. The stock had a trading volume of 138,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,900. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $566.00 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $674.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $680.87.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 58.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Bank of America cut their price target on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $769.92.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

