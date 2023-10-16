BMS Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.58. The company had a trading volume of 201,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,515. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $84.43 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.19.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 21.51%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

