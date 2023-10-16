BMS Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,472 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises 1.3% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,377,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628,420 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,980,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,954,000 after buying an additional 259,867 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,195,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833,647 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,827,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,276,000 after acquiring an additional 503,878 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after acquiring an additional 158,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.46. 574,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,599. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.59 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.07 and its 200 day moving average is $92.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2904 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

