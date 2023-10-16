iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by BMS Financial Advisors LLC

BMS Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 48.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,869 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 78,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. RCS Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 39,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period.

Shares of GOVT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,149,823 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $22.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

