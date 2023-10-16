Sargent Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.16. 1,669,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,866,320. The stock has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.07.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business’s revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

