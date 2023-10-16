Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Sold by BMS Financial Advisors LLC

BMS Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,401 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for about 2.4% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 395.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.03. 178,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,149. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $106.57 and a twelve month high of $159.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2448 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

