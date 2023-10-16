Sargent Investment Group LLC Acquires 1,976 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 34.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 68.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $210.11. 399,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,861,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.79 and its 200 day moving average is $243.19. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $204.73 and a 52 week high of $281.54. The company has a market capitalization of $155.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.93.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

