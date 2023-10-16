Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,338 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 85.7% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock traded up $7.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $250.00. The company had a trading volume of 468,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,619. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.42 and a 200-day moving average of $244.95. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $149.64 and a one year high of $270.95. The stock has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.54.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

