Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,220 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital comprises about 1.1% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at $894,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 341.4% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 68,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 52,783 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the second quarter worth about $1,851,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 44.7% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 118,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 36,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Shares of ARCC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,180. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.98. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.92.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The investment management company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.26 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 36.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 116.36%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

