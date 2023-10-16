Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1,938.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,808 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 23.2% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.74.

Altria Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $42.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 102.89%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

