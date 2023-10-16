First National Corp MA ADV Has $363,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,052 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.0% in the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.04. The company had a trading volume of 461,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,928,772. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $139.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $121.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,963 shares of company stock worth $4,166,358 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

