Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 831 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,426,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.18.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $219.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $78.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $221.76.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.72%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

