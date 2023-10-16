Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Position Decreased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on MPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.85.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $148.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $103.68 and a twelve month high of $159.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 10.89%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,691.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,973. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

