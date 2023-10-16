Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 163 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 114.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,321,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,714,000 after buying an additional 10,632,735 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 96,878.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,727,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $451,711,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $77.79 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $74.83 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.68. The stock has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on MS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $11,543,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,941,460.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $11,543,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,941,460.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,235 shares of company stock worth $41,384,996 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

