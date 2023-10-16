The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,959 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 74.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,379,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $352,594,000 after acquiring an additional 586,872 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $305.09 on Monday. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $340.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $285.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.70.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.40%.

In other news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,056.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,301 shares of company stock worth $11,369,101 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.05.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

