4,172 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Acquired by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,172 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Workday by 2.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Workday by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Workday by 10.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach bought 8,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $240.44 per share, with a total value of $2,086,057.44. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,177.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $810,137.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,048.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach purchased 8,676 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $240.44 per share, with a total value of $2,086,057.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,177.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350 in the last three months. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Workday from $262.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Workday from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.82.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $214.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $252.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a PE ratio of -447.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

