Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $419,000 Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,495,000 after buying an additional 33,474,478 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,244,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 555.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,158,000 after purchasing an additional 267,750 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,190,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $139.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.61 and its 200 day moving average is $144.78. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $126.59 and a 12 month high of $157.67.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

