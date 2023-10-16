F M Investments LLC Has $571,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

F M Investments LLC trimmed its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC owned 0.08% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,593,000 after buying an additional 149,459 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 621,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,551,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 432,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,545,000 after buying an additional 8,678 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 400,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after buying an additional 63,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 387,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,793,000 after buying an additional 63,636 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USXF traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.56. 15,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,946. The company has a market cap of $714.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day moving average is $34.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1243 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

