12,000 Shares in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) Acquired by Waterford Advisors LLC

Waterford Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSNY remained flat at $2.83 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,508. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.58. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $8.25.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK ( NASDAQ:PSNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $685.25 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSNY. Barclays lowered Polestar Automotive Holding UK from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, September 1st. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polestar Automotive Holding UK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

