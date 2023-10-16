Waterford Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Waterford Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 221,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,314 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Waterford Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Waterford Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $5,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 70.0% during the first quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp now owns 334,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after buying an additional 137,800 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 55.2% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of REET traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $21.20. 131,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.70. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $25.72.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

