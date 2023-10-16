Waterford Advisors LLC Makes New $8.62 Million Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Waterford Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 80,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Waterford Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

MUB stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $102.21. 1,691,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,238. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.11 and a 1-year high of $108.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.28 and a 200-day moving average of $105.92.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.