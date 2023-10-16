Waterford Advisors LLC Makes New $8.62 Million Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Waterford Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 80,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Waterford Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares during the last quarter.
iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
MUB stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $102.21. 1,691,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,238. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.11 and a 1-year high of $108.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.28 and a 200-day moving average of $105.92.
About iShares National Muni Bond ETF
iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).
