Tobam Sells 64,410 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Tobam lessened its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 64,410 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned 0.05% of Alamos Gold worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 55,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,499,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,317,000 after purchasing an additional 355,392 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 72,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 221.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 576,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 396,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AGI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.29. The company had a trading volume of 686,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,830. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.12. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $14.12.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.17 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

About Alamos Gold

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.