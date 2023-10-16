Tobam Increases Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Tobam increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,453 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,381,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,999,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,884 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,041,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,985,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,749 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,480,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,765,633,000 after purchasing an additional 644,627 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,381,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,460,445,000 after buying an additional 473,514 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $1,484,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 1.3 %

TD traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $59.61. 460,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,007. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.02. The company has a market cap of $108.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $55.43 and a twelve month high of $70.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

