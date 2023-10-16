Tobam Grows Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Tobam lifted its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 15,468 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $6,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 197.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in TC Energy by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TC Energy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC cut shares of TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.83.

TC Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TC Energy stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.29. The company had a trading volume of 363,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.49. The company has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $49.51.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). TC Energy had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 381.94%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

