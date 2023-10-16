MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Position Increased by Tobam

Tobam raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 5,187.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,798 shares during the period. Tobam owned about 0.07% of MarketAxess worth $6,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 16,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon bought 4,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $238.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,053.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,245,317.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded up $4.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $243.40. 75,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,047. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.19. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.01 and a 52 week high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.47 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 23.12%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.92%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Featured Stories

