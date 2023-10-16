Tobam Purchases Shares of 71,039 GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Tobam purchased a new stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 71,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,631,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Get GitLab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

In other news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $795,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 290,869 shares in the company, valued at $15,416,057. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 474,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,863,091.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $795,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,416,057. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 387,323 shares of company stock worth $19,103,085. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GitLab Price Performance

GTLB stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.05. 345,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,426. GitLab Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $58.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.98 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.73.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. GitLab had a negative net margin of 37.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $139.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

About GitLab

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.