Tobam Cuts Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Tobam reduced its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,723 shares during the period. Tobam owned about 0.07% of Bausch Health Companies worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,181,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,096,000 after purchasing an additional 39,102 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bausch Health Companies

In other news, EVP Seana Carson sold 6,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $55,351.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 385,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,563.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BHC. StockNews.com began coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of BHC stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.37. 447,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,757,720. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 411.18% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Equities analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

Featured Articles

