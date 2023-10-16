Tobam Sells 36,364 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Tobam trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 36,364 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $347.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $323.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.48.

Shares of BIIB traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $266.43. The stock had a trading volume of 313,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.05. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $248.41 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.14.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

