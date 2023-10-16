Tobam Sells 32,087 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Tobam lessened its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,087 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $7,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier acquired 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $180.10 per share, for a total transaction of $157,587.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,414 shares in the company, valued at $13,221,861.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $274.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.27.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

SEDG traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.56. 593,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,519. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.56 and a twelve month high of $345.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.84.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $991.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.17 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

