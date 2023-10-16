Tobam Has $4.61 Million Stock Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Tobam raised its holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,764 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned about 0.16% of SSR Mining worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 47.4% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 98,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 31,595 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 992,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,547,000 after acquiring an additional 77,552 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 40.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 240,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 69,445 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 3.2% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,759,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,127,000 after buying an additional 85,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 7.8% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 431,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after buying an additional 31,090 shares during the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SSRM shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $18.30 to $17.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.77.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

SSRM stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $13.72. 280,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,815. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. SSR Mining had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $301.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.00%.

SSR Mining Profile

(Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Further Reading

