PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Boosted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,814,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,638 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.4% of KBC Group NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. KBC Group NV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $336,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after purchasing an additional 286,169 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.85.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $160.00 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $219.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.33%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

